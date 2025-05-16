Celio Pompeu News: Scores opening goal in 2-2 draw

Celio Pompeu scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Pompeu opened the scoring in the game as his side would go on to draw 2-2 with Sporting Kansas City. This was his first goal of the season in only his fourth start of the year. He attempted five shots, which was more than in his previous games up to this point this season.