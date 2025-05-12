Fantasy Soccer
Cengiz Under News: Four corners as reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Under generated two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Under updated his season high for corners, previously three that he logged in his LAFC debut. Unfortunately for him, his previous two-assist game was not enough to replace fellow right wing David Martinez in LAFC's starting XI, at least for the time being. However, Martinez is without a goal in three appearances, not exactly blistering form that may keep Under's role limited for long.

