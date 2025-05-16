Fantasy Soccer
Cengiz Under

Cengiz Under News: Scores from distance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Under scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 4-0 victory versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Under's strike from outside of the box during the first half took a fortunate deflection and was spilled by the Seattle keeper into the net as LAFC took an early 1-0 lead in what would became a convincing 4-0 victory. The forward's inclusion in the starting XI was his first since March, as he had appeared as a substitute over LAFC's previous six league matches. Over his first 10 MLS appearances (four starts), Under has scored twice and assisted twice.

Cengiz Under
Los Angeles Football Club

