Cengiz Under News: Scores from distance

Under scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 4-0 victory versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Under's strike from outside of the box during the first half took a fortunate deflection and was spilled by the Seattle keeper into the net as LAFC took an early 1-0 lead in what would became a convincing 4-0 victory. The forward's inclusion in the starting XI was his first since March, as he had appeared as a substitute over LAFC's previous six league matches. Over his first 10 MLS appearances (four starts), Under has scored twice and assisted twice.