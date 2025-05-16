Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cesar Araujo headshot

Cesar Araujo News: Dishes assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Araujo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Araujo recorded an assist for the second straight game and is up to three assists through eight appearances this season. He also has accounted for at least one chance created in three consecutive outings, and he is up to five tackles won over that same span.

Cesar Araujo
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now