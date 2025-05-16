Cesar Araujo News: Dishes assist in win

Araujo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Araujo recorded an assist for the second straight game and is up to three assists through eight appearances this season. He also has accounted for at least one chance created in three consecutive outings, and he is up to five tackles won over that same span.