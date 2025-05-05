Cesar Araujo News: Goes full 90 minutes

Araujo had three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Chicago Fire.

Araujo was able to play the entire 90 minutes after missing the last four matches, with his last appearance back on March 30. He is still a top option to start in the defensive midfield, recording six starts in six appearances, logging in a goal and an assist with 13 tackles (nine won), nine clearances and five chances created.