Cesar Araujo News: Provides assist against New England

Araujo assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Araujo set up Martin Ojeda through a short pass during the 24th minute of the draw. Other than that, the Uruguayan won five of his 13 ground duels, while his four shots ranked second on the team in the week 12 game. The assist was his first goal contribution since March 2 and third of the current campaign after seven appearances. Despite playing a holding midfield role, he has been involved in a variety of stats lately.