Cesar Araujo News: Starting at Chicago

Araujo (lower leg) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's visit to Chicago Fire.

Araujo may see significant playing time in his first appearance since March 30 following a four-game absence. His comeback fills Orlando's central midfield in the absence of Eduard Atuesta (neck). The Uruguayan was in good form prior to the injury, averaging 49 passes, 2.0 tackles and 1.6 clearances per game. He also tallied one goal and an assist in five matches played.