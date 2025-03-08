Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Option Sunday

Azpilicueta (leg) is an option for Sunday's match against against Getafe, according to manager Diego Simeone, per Isaac Suarez of Marca. "César is very well, training today in the best way. He's on his way to being ready to play."

Azpilicueta looks to be an option once again after a few weeks out with a leg injury, as he did train Saturday and has been deemed an option for Sunday. He sees more of a rotational role and will likely continue in that role when fit, starting in eight of his nine appearances this season.