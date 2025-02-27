Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cesar Azpilicueta headshot

Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Suffers leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Azpilicueta finished the match against Valencia with discomfort and underwent medical tests that confirmed a moderate muscle injury in his right leg, the club announced.

Azpilicueta will be sidelined for two to three weeks after sustaining a moderate muscle injury in his right leg against Valencia. His absence is unlikely to impact the starting lineup since he has only started two of the last 15 matches.

Cesar Azpilicueta
Atlético Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now