Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Suffers leg injury
Azpilicueta finished the match against Valencia with discomfort and underwent medical tests that confirmed a moderate muscle injury in his right leg, the club announced.
Azpilicueta will be sidelined for two to three weeks after sustaining a moderate muscle injury in his right leg against Valencia. His absence is unlikely to impact the starting lineup since he has only started two of the last 15 matches.
