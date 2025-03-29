Cesar Azpilicueta News: Nets first goal of season

Azpilicueta scored a goal with his lone shot while creating two chances and making six tackles (winning four) during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Espanyol.

Azpilicueta found the back of the net in the 38th minute to open the scoring in the match while leading Atleti with six tackles. The goal was the first of the season for Azpilicueta as he made his first start of the month Saturday.