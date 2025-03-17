Cesar Lopez News: Decent shift with blemish

Lopez made seven saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Cruz Azul.

Lopez had a roller coaster of a match against Cruz Azul on Saturday. The Mexican keeper made seven saves, five diving saves, and three from inside his own box. However, he did make an error that directly led to one of the home side's three goals in the match. It was a disappointing afternoon for Lopez, especially considering he had just kept his first clean sheet of the season the week before. Hopefully, he will get another chance to secure stable minutes after the international break against Santos.