Cesar Tarrega News: Dominant defensive performance

Cesar Tarrega led the Valencia defensive effort Sunday with 16 clearances as they held on for a 1-0 victory over Mallorca. The central defender now boast as a whopping 26 clearances over his last two appearances (two starts). Cesar Tarrega hast started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Valencia's last 12 La Liga matches.