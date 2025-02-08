Fantasy Soccer
Chaka Rodriguez headshot

Chaka Rodriguez Injury: Dealing with discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Rodriguez suffered an undisclosed issue that will leave him out of the weekend's clash against Cruz Azul, Raul Gomez of Minuto Final MX reported Friday.

Rodriguez is not in contention again after playing more than 80 minutes in two of the last three games. He has no expected return date and could be at risk of missing a few more weeks. Carlos Sanchez will likely fill in at right-back until the veteran is fully fit.

Chaka Rodriguez
Pachuca
