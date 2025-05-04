Fantasy Soccer
Charalampos Lykogiannis News: Whips in five crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Lykogiannis recorded five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Juventus.

Lykogiannis saw his first appearance in some time Sunday, earning 23 minutes off the bench for his first minutes since March 2, seven games ago. He some some decent work in his few minutes, notching an interception, two tackles won and five crosses. He has now made 15 appearances (19 starts) this season, notching four goal contributions in his time on the field, all of which being assist.

Charalampos Lykogiannis
Bologna
