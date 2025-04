De Ketelaere picked up a first-grade adductor longus strain in training, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

De Ketelaere is expected to miss two or three games due to the muscular problem. He started on the bench in the past two games, with Mario Pasalic and Juan Cuadrado getting the nod over him. Daniel Maldini and Lazar Samardzic are also options in the role.