Charles De Ketelaere News: Logs helper against Genoa

De Ketelaere made the most of his limited playing time by escaping down the wing and finding Mateo Retegui with a nice delivery on the late game-winner. He recorded his second assist in a row and the 12th in the campaign. He has posted five shots (three on target), five key passes, eight crosses (one accurate) and one corner in the last five contests (two starts).