Charles De Ketelaere News: Roars back in Monza rout

De Ketelaere scored two goals to go with two shots (two on target), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Monza.

De Ketelaere ended a slump that had started back in late January, paving the way for his team with two tidy finishes from inside the box. He's up to seven goals in Serie A play and 11 in the campaign. The strong performance could solidify his status at the expense of Mario Pasalic and Juan Cuadrado after he lost minutes recently, starting just twice in the last seven appearances. He has tallied seven shots (three on target), three key passes and eight crosses (two accurate) during such a stretch.