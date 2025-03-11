Charlie Cresswell News: One block vs AS Monaco

Cresswell recorded three tackles (three won), 13 clearances and two interceptions in Friday's 1-1 draw against Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Cresswell made 13 clearances, the most by any player in the match. It was the third occasion this season where the 22-year-old made 10 or more clearances in a single league fixture. Cresswell won three tackles as well.