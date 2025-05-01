Charlie Cresswell News: Suspended via yellow cards

Cresswell is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Cresswell received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the Ligue 1 game against Lens on May. 10. His absence will force a change in the starting squad, with Umit Akdag and Jaydee Canvot as possible replacements in the back-three for that game. Cresswell will be back for the season finale against Saint-Etienne on May. 17.