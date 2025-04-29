Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charlie Sharp headshot

Charlie Sharp News: Earsn first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Sharp registered two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against New York City FC. He was injured and subbed out in the 88th minute.

Sharp earned his first start of the season, playing 87 minutes during the loss to NYCFC. He began the campaign with Toronto FC II in MLS NEXT Pro, appearing twice for the senior side while clocking in 97 minutes of play.

Charlie Sharp
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now