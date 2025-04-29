Charlie Sharp News: Earsn first start
Sharp registered two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against New York City FC. He was injured and subbed out in the 88th minute.
Sharp earned his first start of the season, playing 87 minutes during the loss to NYCFC. He began the campaign with Toronto FC II in MLS NEXT Pro, appearing twice for the senior side while clocking in 97 minutes of play.
