Charlie Taylor Injury: Dealt knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Taylor is questionable for Saturday's match against Aston Villa due to a few knocks, according to manager Simon Rusk. "Charlie's knocking about with one or two issues."

Taylor looks to be unlikely for Saturday, with the defender dealt some knock that could keep him out for the time being. The good news is this would be a minor loss, with the defender last appearing Jan. 4. That said, even if he is fit, the defender probably won't see field time.

