Chase Gasper Injury: Viewed outside on grass

Gasper (lower body) is back on grass training, accoridng to Alex Calabrese of NASR.

Gasper is seeing a major update in his long absence, as the defender has returned to the training field and is working on the rass. This is good news, but with the defender last seeing the playing field 14 months ago, he is still probably a bit away from a return. That said, he will likely hope to see the field before the end of May.