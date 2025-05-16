Fantasy Soccer
Che Adams News: Takes five shots in loss to Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Adams had five shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Inter Milan.

Adams was Torino's most dangerous attacking player, and while he wasn't the sharpest when it came to his finishing, he still kept the Inter defense on his toes. Adams has nine goals and three assists in 34 Serie A appearances, but he's ending the season on a bit of a sour note since he's scored just twice over his last 10 league outings.

