Cheick Conde Injury: Diagnosed with fracture

Conde will undergo surgery due to a right fibula fracture, Venezia announced.

Conde will work to be ready for next year's opener, closing his first turn in Serie A with six tackles, four interceptions, three clearances and two blocks in nine appearances (one start) since transferring from Zurich in January. Issa Doumbia will deputize Kike Perez and Gianluca Busio in the last two fixtures.