Conde left Monday's 2-1 win over Fiorentina shortly after subbing in due to an ankle injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Conde was deployed late in the second but couldn't make it to the final whistle as he got roughed up in a tackle. He's poised for tests. He generally backs up Kike Perez in the midfield, as he has started once since joining in January.