Cheick Conde headshot

Cheick Conde News: Comes in late against Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Conde (undisclosed) had one block and one touch and drew one foul in 33 minutes in Friday's 1-1 draw with Torino.

Conde was fit enough to make the squad and be deployed relatively early but had a paltry output. He has become the top deputy in the midfield over Alfred Duncan and Issa Doumbia in the last couple of games. He could start versus Fiorentina on May 12 if Kike Perez (head) didn't recover. He has tallied five tackles (four won), four interceptions, three clearances and two blocks in his last six showings (one start).

Cheick Conde
Venezia
More Stats & News
