Chicharito Injury: Ruled out for Mazatlan trip

Chicharito won't be in the squad Friday against Mazatlan after suffering a minor knock to his ankle in Thursday's training session, according to the club.

Chicharito will aim to be fit ahead of the double-week meetings with Puebla and Atlas after missing the visit to the Canoneros. Despite the veteran's lack of goals or assists over the last five matches, he was the team's first-choice striker in each of those games. His place should be filled by Alan Pulido, although Armando Gonzalez and Teun Wilke could be potential surprises in the lineup.