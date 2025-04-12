Chimy Avila Injury: Out with muscle injury

Avila is out for Sunday's match against Villarreal due to a muscle injury, according to manager Manuel Pellegrini, per Guevara of Marca. "Chimy had a muscle problem yesterday. He is in medical check-up and will not be scheduled this week. When the results are available, we will see how severe the injury is."

Avila is set for assessment at the moment, with the forward picking up a muscle injury that is too much to play Sunday. He will hope testing gives good results, hoping to be able to return next match. He is typically a bench option, so this is a minor loss for the club, only having two goals in 19 appearances.