Choco Lozano Injury: Back in training

Lozano (thigh) was shown kicking the ball in a video of the team's training session, according to the club.

Lozano hasn't played since Feb. 7 and is close to the maximum amount of time he was expected to be out. He'll look to return for the final regular-season games, challenging Bruno Barticciotto (quadriceps) and Santiago Munoz for playing time. The Honduran had a goal and an assist in five appearances before the issue, but offseason signing Barticciotto has performed better than him and could potentially be favored for the No. 9 spot when both are available.