Chris Wood News: Scores goal No. 20

Wood scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Though it is safe to say Wood's early-season goal-scoring form is gone, the striker has not gone ice cold like he did for about two months between February and April. Wood has two goals across his last four appearances, and his latest scoring effort gives him 20 this season. Wood has reached elite territory few Premier League strikers get, and he will be one to watch as Nottingham's' 2024-25 team looks to make history with two more games coming up.