Chrislain Matsima headshot

Chrislain Matsima News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Matsima assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Union Berlin.

Matsima earned a rare assist from the defense Saturday, finding Phillip Tietz in the 41st minute of the game. This is his first his first assist of the defense, also adding one interception, four tackles and four clearances in the defense. The defender ends the campaign starting in 28 of his 30 appearances while notching one goal and one assist to go along with 20 tackles, 52 interceptions and 156 clearances in the defense.

Chrislain Matsima
FC Augsburg
