Christantus Uche News: Dynamic down left side

Uche put constant pressure on Mallorca's defense as Getafe defeated the hosts 2-1 on Sunday. In 89 minutes played, the 22 year old scored one goal from three shots (one on target, two off), won the most duels in the match with 11, and put both of his crosses on target. Uche now has nine goal contributions in 29 La Liga starts this season. He will hope to end his campaign in a strong fashion this Saturday against Celta Vigo.