Christian Benteke Injury: Ankle injury leads to sidelines

Benteke (ankle) is out for Saturday's match against Nashville due to his ankle injury.

Benteke is going to be sidelined after his early exit from the club's last contest, as the ankle injury is too much to make an immediate return. This is a tough loss and will force a change, with Jacob Murell as a possible replacement. The club will hope he can return soon, as he has bagged six goals and an assist in 12 appearances this campaign.