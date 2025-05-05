Christian Benteke Injury: Dealing with a sore shoulder

Benteke received various knocks during Saturday's 2-1 win against Colorado but was ultimately forced off due to a sore shoulder, according to the Washington Post. He scored once and recorded two shots before being subbed off.

Benteke scored his sixth goal of the season in 10 MLS appearances in Saturday's game but received numerous knocks throughout the match which likely left him with a sore shoulder that forced him off in the 72nd minute. The issue doesn't appear serious but he will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the problem and whether he can be available to play against Charleston Battery in the Open Cup on Tuesday.