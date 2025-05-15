Christian Benteke Injury: Forced off injured Wednesday

Benteke was forced off in the first half of Wednesday's 0-0 draw against NYFC due to an apparent ankle injury.

Benteke was forced to leave his teammates in the first half of Wednesday's game after suffering an apparent ankle injury but could continue going forward. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will have to miss time. Jacob Murrell could see increased playing time if the Belgian remains on the sidelines.