Christian Benteke News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Benteke (quadriceps) is in the starting lineup to face Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Benteke is back to lead the front line following a one-match absence, taking Dominique Badji's place in the formation. The veteran is his side's top scorer with five goals in nine games played this season, and he has also recorded an assist over that span. However, he failed to achieve a direct contribution in each of his last two starts.

