Christian Benteke headshot

Christian Benteke News: Unused substitute Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Benteke (shoulder) remained an unused substitute in Tuesday's 2-0 victory against Charleston Battery in the US Open Cup, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Benteke was forced off in the second half of their last contest due to a sore shoulder, but the issue proved to be minor since he was already in the match squad for Tuesday's US Open Cup game. He will likely return to the starting squad on Saturday against Toronto.

Christian Benteke
D.C. United
