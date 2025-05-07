Fantasy Soccer
Christian Eriksen headshot

Christian Eriksen Injury: Expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 6:57am

Eriksen (undisclosed) didn't train Wednesday but is still expected to be an option for Thursday's match against Atheltic, accoridng to manager Ruben Amorim.

Eriksen looked to be a doubt for Thursday's match after missing training Wednesday. However, the situation has been cleared up, as he is now expected to be an option despite his absence. This is solid news for the club, although he will likely only see a bench spot.

Christian Eriksen
Manchester United
