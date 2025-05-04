Christian Eriksen News: Provides spark off bench
Eriksen assisted in Manchester United's second goal in a 4-3 loss to Brentford Sunday.
The veteran midfielder had four crosses and created four chances off the bench, logging an assist for his effort. He should see more playing time Thursday against Athletic in UEL action. It's a favorable matchup as Athletic allowed three goals in the first leg of this semifinal tie.
