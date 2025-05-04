Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Eriksen headshot

Christian Eriksen News: Provides spark off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Eriksen assisted in Manchester United's second goal in a 4-3 loss to Brentford Sunday.

The veteran midfielder had four crosses and created four chances off the bench, logging an assist for his effort. He should see more playing time Thursday against Athletic in UEL action. It's a favorable matchup as Athletic allowed three goals in the first leg of this semifinal tie.

Christian Eriksen
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now