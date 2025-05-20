Fantasy Soccer
Christian Gunter headshot

Christian Gunter News: Limited to end season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Gunter didn't start during the final five matches of the Bundesliga campaign.

Gunter opened the season as the starter at left-back but didn't get a single start in the final five matches. It was a bit of a changing of the guard as Jordy Makengo was preferred as the starting option to close the campaign. While Gunter played a huge role on the whole, his limited role at the end could point towards a true off-season battle.

