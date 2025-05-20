Christian Gunter News: Limited to end season

Gunter didn't start during the final five matches of the Bundesliga campaign.

Gunter opened the season as the starter at left-back but didn't get a single start in the final five matches. It was a bit of a changing of the guard as Jordy Makengo was preferred as the starting option to close the campaign. While Gunter played a huge role on the whole, his limited role at the end could point towards a true off-season battle.