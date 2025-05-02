Christian Gytkjaer News: Back to starting, logs assist

Gytkjaer assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Torino.

April was not a great month for Gytkjaer, who logged three consecutive starts before he got benched to cap it off. For Friday, Venezia added him back to its starting XI, and he rewarded the decision by directly contributing to the team's lone goal then. Despite multiple years of Serie A experience, Gytkjaer has not logged an assist in the 2020s, with his direct contribution Friday marking his first.