Christian Kabasele News: Anchors defense in goalless draw

Kabasele registered one tackle (one won), nine clearances and one interception in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Bologna.

Kabasele played a key role in Udinese's central defense, helping to neutralize Bologna's attacking threats with one tackle and nine clearances, the second-highest mark for him this season. This marked his first start for Udinese since late January as he had remained unused on the bench in the last 11 games. His next chance to feature will come against Cagliari on Saturday.