Christian Kouame News: Scores versus Como

Kouame drew three fouls and scored one goal to go with six shots (three on target) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Kouame was highly involved in the offense and paced his side in attempts. He wasted a couple of big opportunities but eventually hit the net with a header for his first goal of the season. He has started over either Lorenzo Colombo or Sebastiano Esposito in four of the last six rounds, recording 14 shots (five on target), six key passes and two crosses (two accurate).