Christian Pulisic News: Strikes in Venezia fixture

Pulisic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 win over Venezia.

Pulisic hit the net almost right away, as Milan recovered the ball deep, and he found himself wide open in front of the goalie, whom he easily wrong-footed. He hadn't scored in five matches but provided two assists during such a stretch. He's up to ten goals in Serie A play. He has launched multiple crosses and corners in three of the last four matches, totaling 12 (three accurate) and 14 respectively and adding eight shots (two on target) and seven key passes.