Christian Ramirez News: Good showing in attack

Ramirez helped keep LA Galaxy competitive against Portland Timbers in their 4-2 loss. In 90 minutes played, the striker scored one goal from four shots (one on target, three off), registered one assist, created two chances, and won four of his seven duels. Ramirez now has four goals and one assist in seven MLS starts this season. He will look to maintain his good run of form against Sporting Kansas City this Sunday.