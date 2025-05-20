Christoph Baumgartner News: Struggles for end product

Baumgartner scored twice and assisted just once in 31 appearances in the Bundesliga.

Baumgartner had a tough season, he struggled for any sort of end product, despite his ability to play a variety of roles throughout the attack. The midfielder just couldn't produce at the business end of the pitch. It was by far his least productive season in the Bundesliga, and one to forget. Baumgartner isn't guaranteed a big role next season either with most of the same midfield group returning.