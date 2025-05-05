Christopher Cupps News: Makes first career start
Cupps recorded 10 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC.
Cupps has a brilliant match for his first career MLS start, making 10 clearances with an interception against Orlando. He is just 16 years of age, which will likely mean he will see keep a backup role in the defense, already making two appearances for Chicago in league play.
