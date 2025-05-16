Christopher Jullien Injury: Could see minutes Saturday

Jullien (knee) could see some minutes in the final game of the season against Nantes, coach Zoumana Camara said in the press conference.

Jullien has been training normally with the squad for several weeks and could play some minutes in the final game of the season. It would also mark his first appearance of the campaign after a long-term knee injury kept him out until this last fixture. He will aim to build fitness and be ready for pre-season if he remains at the club to compete in the second flight of French football next season.