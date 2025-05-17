Christopher Jullien News: Returns to bench Saturday
Jullien (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's final clash of the season against Nantes.
Jullien is back in the matchday squad for Saturday's season finale after recovering from a long-term knee injury. He has been training normally with the group for several weeks and is now fit enough to be considered for a role off the bench. This could be his first appearance of the campaign if he's called into action.
