Christopher Lenz Injury: Remains out Saturday
Lenz (calf) is ruled out for Saturday's clash with Dortmund.
Lenz was not included in the squad for Saturday's match as he continues to recover from a calf injury. He has yet to make his season debut or appear for Hoffenheim since joining the club. That said, once fully fit, he will likely serve as a depth option and will hope to get on the pitch before the season concludes.
