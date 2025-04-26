Fantasy Soccer
Christopher Lenz Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Lenz (calf) is ruled out for Saturday's clash with Dortmund.

Lenz was not included in the squad for Saturday's match as he continues to recover from a calf injury. He has yet to make his season debut or appear for Hoffenheim since joining the club. That said, once fully fit, he will likely serve as a depth option and will hope to get on the pitch before the season concludes.

Christopher Lenz
1899 Hoffenheim
